Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known professionally as Eminem, has ‘surprise dropped’ so many albums in the past couple of years that when a rumour about new album emerges, it becomes an official announcement. The rapper almost 11 months ago released ‘Music to Get Murdered By’ – now he has released the deluxe version of the album.

The Detroit rapper’s new album, Music to Be Murdered By­ Side B, features guest spots from Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A and Anderson .Paak. Eminem and Dr. Dre served as the executive producer of the album. However, speculations were rife that the rapper is in the works to create a deluxe version of the album.

The speculations about Eminem‘s new album has been circulating throughout the week. It began after the rapper’s collaborator Dem Jointz shared an Instagram picture featuring projects that the producer had worked on this year, and it included Side B cover art.

Rapper Kxng Crooked also took to Twitter and shared a picture of what appears to be a press release, with a tracklist, release date and featured artists. Take a look at the picture below:

Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7gkd8SOusr — Crook (@CrookedIntriago) December 13, 2020

This is not the first time that Eminem has dropped an album without an official announcement. He had previously released two albums January’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ and 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’ without an official announcement.

The rapper had recently spoken to Variety about his Oscar appearance the day after he performed. However, he did not give any hint of any plan for a ‘Murder’ part two. He said to the publication, “I don’t really have anything coming up next, to be honest, just whatever videos come along. We don’t have anything written in stone just yet.”

Eminem‘s ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’ consists of 16 tracks featuring 13 full songs with three skits.

What do you think about his deluxe version of the album which was released earlier this year? Let us know in the comments.

