Ellie Goulding has amassed a whopping 20 billion streams in the last decade. The songwriter-singer is popular for her electro-pop hit singles such Lights, Burn, On My Mind, and Love Me Like You Do. Now, she has decided to reintroduce herself in the business with her latest album ‘Brightest Blue’.

Comprising of 18 songs, Ellie Goulding’s latest album ‘Brightest Blue’ clocks exactly 57 minutes that are split into two halves. Now opening up about her album, Ellie has been quoted by the USA Today saying, “I wanted people to get to know me as a writer again.”

Ellie Goulding broke the news of ‘Brightest Blue’ on her Instagram handle. The caption to the post read, “Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone 💙 My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I’m so blissfully happy for it to arrive. Please tell me what you think- today is only about the music , because that’s all I have, beyond everything- it was always just about the music. Everything else is just noise :) x.”

Opening up about her singing career sabbatical, Ellie Goulding said, “There’s definitely part of me that doesn’t feel like singing about it right now,” Goulding says. “It’s something I still want to keep sacred for two more years at least. When I write, I like to have a license to indulge in things or embellish a little bit, but with that subject, I just don’t feel the need to dress it up or make it into a story.”

According to a report in Billboard, the album features a team of guests including Juice WRLD, Lauv, black bear, Diplo, Swae Lee.

While we tuned in to listen to the album and fell in love with it, do let us know your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!