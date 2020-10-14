Ellen DeGeneres’s Ex Anne Heche Would Be On Any Desert Island With Harrison Ford Any Day

After going public about her relationship with comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres during the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, Anne Heche now calls Six Days, Seven Nights co-star Harrison Ford, a Hero for supporting her during difficult times.

During an interview, Heche revealed that many people turned their backs on her after she came out with her relationship. However, there were only a few special and important people who still supported her during that difficult time. She noted that Harrison Ford was one of the few people. Heche and Harrison Ford had previously worked in the 1998 action rom-com Six Days Seven Nights.

Joining as guest host with Entertainment Tonight, Anne Heche said “I would not have gotten that movie. He called me the day after they said I wasn’t gonna get it, because I took Ellen to the [Volcano] premiere, and Harrison Ford, he was a hero.”

Recalling Ford’s word, Anne Heche said, “‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with. We’re gonna make the best romantic comedy there is, and I’ll see ya on the set.'” She continued to praise him saying, “He’s one of my heroes. He fought a battle for me, and I would be on any desert island with him any day. He’s an extraordinary human being.

Anne Heche also spoke about the public perception of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres recently during an episode of Dancing With the Stars. Reportedly, both started dating in 1997 and called split in 2000. During the show, the actress said, “My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.”

Anne Heche continued, “She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen.’ I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

