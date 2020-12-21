On December 10, Ellen DeGeneres shared the news that she had contracted the coronavirus and was quarantining. But now, the talk show house has reportedly recovered. She was, in fact, snapped doing some shopping in Montecito recently.

The talk show host was clicked with a brown bag in hand and a blue and white face mask as she headed to her car.

Ellen DeGeneres was seen picking up some home goods from Garde in Montecito. The pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media show the 62-year-old talk show host interacting with a person from the next car and a videographer. Check out the video and pictures here:

Talking about her experience with the illness, Ellen DeGeneres said, “I am a 100%. Good” Elaborating she said, “(It) feels great.”

The videographer even asked if she has any tips to help those who have contracted the virus. Responding to that the talk show host said, “It’s different got everybody. I got very lucky.”

A representative for Ellen DeGeneres told DailyMail on Sunday that the talk show host has finished her quarantine. They also elaborated that she is being tested regularly.

On December 10, Ellen DeGeneres shared a statement informed all that she has tested positive for the virus. She even asked all who came in contact with her recently to get tested. Her statement read, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

The December 10 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show was a re-run of the one that first aired on October 15.

Last week Ellen shared a video thanking her fans for the love and well wishes they shared amid her battle with the virus.

