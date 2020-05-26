Ellen DeGeneres Is Clapping Back At Accusations Of Non-Payment Of Dues & Ill Behaviour On Her Show In The CLASSIEST Way!

Ellen DeGeneres is a popular name across the globe due to her tremendously followed The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But lately, she’s been part of the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it reducing staff’s salary or ill-treating people, she has been consistently grabbing the headlines.

But now, amidst all such negativity, Ellen is showing the world how to live life cheerfully. She was recently spotted with her wife Portia de Rossi as the duo was out for a meal in Montecito, California. Ellen was seen in all happy mood and even posed for a short photo session alongside her car.

Both Ellen and Portia were sporting a safety mask and were spotted giggling. Portia even clicked a few pictures of Ellen and the duo had a gala time during their outing.

Meanwhile, recently Ellen’s former bodyguard revealed his distasteful experience with her. Tom Majercak, formerly a senior manager with Security Imagery Specialists, was assigned to work with the US personality during the 2014 Oscars, which Ellen DeGeneres was supposed to host. During the first introduction, the host gave a side-eye to the bodyguard without any proper greet on the first meeting.

Talking about the same, Tom Majercak told Fox News, “It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle. “It’s bugged me for years. I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that’s really not the case when you meet her in person.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!