Will Smith’s Genie From Disney’s Aladdin To Get A Spin-Off?

Even for a Hollywood A-lister and big star like Will Smith, it was a tough ask to portray the iconic character of Genie which he played in Disney’s Aladdin. Stepping in the shoes of late actor Robin Williams was always a big challenge, but The Pursuit Of Happyness star garnered praises and appreciation for his act in Aladdin which released in 2019.

There were serious doubts in the minds of cine-goers on whether or not Will Smith be able to pull off the iconic character in the film to which most of us have grown up watching. But, the actor pulled it off with his versatility.

The latest buzz related to Will Smith and Aladdin that has been doing rounds is a possibility of the actor’s character Genie getting a spin-off. As per a report from We Got This Covered.com, the spin-off could revolve around his past before he ended up getting trapped in the magical lamp. Earlier there have also been reports about Disney planning in for the sequel of the 2019 released film with Will Smith playing Genie for the second time.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the Disney.

Aladdin was undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of Will Smith’s career. The musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney, was helmed by Guy Ritchie.

The Will Smith starrer had Mena Massoud in titular role i.e Aladdin, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

