Ellen DeGeneres’ mother just turned 90, and the popular comedian-host gave her a quarantine haircut as a gift.

Ellen took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen giving her mom Betty a trim, reports etonline.com.

“90th birthday present for my Mama,” Ellen wrote along with the video.

However, Betty didn’t seem too impressed.

“It’s not that short, Mother. It’s just taking the edges off, I promise you,” Ellen is seen defending her effort in the video, as she cuts her hair with an electric trimmer.

“Why am I letting her do this? Because it’s my birthday. Happy birthday to me,” Betty said, who is seen holding a towel over her shoulders.

“You don’t use scissors?” she questioned her daughter.

“Believe me, you don’t want me using scissors,” Ellen quipped.

After the job, Ellen asked her mother: “You like it?”

“No, not yet, but when I wash it… Oh, you really cut it short!” Betty complained.

