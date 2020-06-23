American businessman and Hollywood film producer Steve Bing who was the ex of Elizabeth Hurley died yesterday at age of 55. The deceased had bankrolled for popular Hollywood projects like ‘The Polar Express’, ‘Beowulf’, ‘Rolling Stones’, and also singer Jerry Lee Lewis’s 2006 released album ‘Last Man Standing’.

As per reports, Steve Bing committed suicide by jumping to his death from his 27th floor luxurious apartment in Los Angeles. However, the reason behind taking such an extreme step is yet to be known. The investigation process is in full process.

Steve Bing was in a relationship in the early 2000s with an English businesswoman, actress, and popular model, Elizabeth Hurely. The duo has an 18-year-old son Damian from their relationship.

Steve Bing also has a daughter Kira with his ex and professional tennis player Lisa Bonder. The businessman also owns a production company named Shangri-La Entertainment.

Steve at age of 18, inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer who had made his fortune in New York in the 1920s.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s January 2010 publication of “The Lists 2010” listed him in their “Wealthiest Angelenos” section of the magazine, which estimated his worth at $590 million, coming in at No. 46. After inheriting his fortune, Steve Bing dropped out of Stanford University in his junior year to pursue a career in Hollywood.

