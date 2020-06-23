Black Panther, Jaws, The Dark Knight & More Films To Entertain Audience At Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Drive-In Series

It was recently announced by Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Enterprises that they will be setting up a series of films for the entertainment of people amid the ongoing tough period. Tribeca Enterprises in partnership with IMAX and AT&T had announced that they will be organising an entertainment series this summer which will take place at several drive-ins and other venues of the US.

The latest is that Tribeca Enterprises has announced that the summer series lineup will include the likes of Black Panther, Jaws, The Dark Knight, and many more. The series will reportedly have a total of 30 films and it promises to bring the fun back in people’s lives.

As per Variety.com, the events will be hosted at several drive-in theaters, the parking lots of stadiums, and other places. The series will start on July 2 and run on Thursdays through Sundays into the first weekend of August. There will be special July 4 celebrations featuring films like Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz, and a 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13. Also, the rom-com Palm Springs, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, will also be screened in advance of its July 10 release by Neon and Hulu.

Talking about the same, Rober De Niro said, “The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,”

The tickets of the show will reportedly cost $24 per vehicle and you can book them at the official site TribecaFilm.com. Along with providing entertainment to the audience, Robert De Niro’s company will also contribute towards Black Lives Matter. A percentage of proceeds will be donated for the cause and that’s just so good.

According to box office tracker Comscore, 217 drive-in locations along with 681 other venues showing movies are open in the US right now. The rest of the theaters will expectedly start opening by mid-July.

Are you excited?

