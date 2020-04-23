Elizabeth Hurley Goes N*DE As She Pays Her Tribute On Earth Day, See Pic





The world celebrated Earth Day on 22nd April and shared beautiful pictures and messages about saving Earth and nature. Several celebrities hugged trees, supported strikes and emphasized on the climate change. Amid all of it, actress Elizabeth Hurley striped naked while linking habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade to deadly pandemics.

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth posted a topless picture of herself laying in the grass and wrote a message about including support for Space for Giants, a nonprofit describing itself as a conservation organization working with African wildlife.

The actress wrote: ‘Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics. Support @spaceforgiants with their campaign #AHealthyEarth to protect natural ecosystems and all life on earth 😘’

Take a look:

Hurley did not specifically reference consumption of endangered species or Chinese wet markets, with the latter being posited as a possible origin of the coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China.

Elizabeth’s picture is literally breaking the internet and is going viral. Her fans loved her picture and surprisingly the actress wasn’t trolled for posting a nude picture.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!