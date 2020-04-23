Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Is A Superhero For His Kids Amid Lockdown, Here’s How!

Avengers: Endgame is close to a year of its release and every actor, be it Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America) or Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) is more than just a superhero to us! But what about their homes, is the scenario the same? Well, for Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the MCU, it definitely is! Below is all the scoop you need.

The entire world is currently battling the pandemic coronavirus, and the lockdown hasn’t been easy. Chris Hemsworth who has 3 children (India, Sasha & Tristan) with wife Elsa Pataky are having their own set of barriers. The trio has been facing a lot of anxiety lately and have been craving for some social interaction.

Talking about the same, our Thor in a promotional video for Netflix revealed, “My children just crave interaction with other kids so much, obviously, and that’s a challenge.”

Furthermore, the actor has been struggling with homeschooling them. “Homeschooling them is an absolute challenge. It’s three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work,” Chris shared.

But clearly, our reel life superhero has a solution to it all. The actor helped his kids calm down with his own customized app Centr, which includes a set of meditation tips, exercises and other routines which helped them concentrate on his

Talking about the same, the Avengers: Endgame actor said, “I thought this is not going to work, my kids are allergic to sitting down, but to my surprise, it actually worked and it did calm them down. Kids are feeling anxiety and stress like us, and probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain it to them. These guided meditations have been really beneficial.”

The Centr app witnesses Chris Hemsworth along with his Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi narrate the exercises along with other services and has turned out to be a rescue for children amid lockdown.

