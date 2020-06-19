Don Cheadle AKA Avenger’s War Machine Opens Up On His Experience With Law Enforcement: “I always fit the description”

Don Cheadle will always be known as Iron Man’s best friend War Machine who played a key role in MCU films. But amid the ongoing protests around the brutal killing of African -American George Floyd, Don has said that is is very common for people of his colour to have such stories of their own.

Don Cheadle appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Thursday and opened up about his encounters with the law enforcement agencies in the country owing to his colour. The actor said, “The rules of just how to make sure you can come home and be safe and what you had to do unfortunately was something that was put into our minds very early.”

However, Don Cheadle said that since he grew up in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Kansas City, he did not realise what it was to be of a different colour. But things soon changed after he moved to the suburbs and then eventually to LA.

Opening up about his ordeal and bullying in school, The Avengers: Endgame actor told Fallon, “That’s when a lot of bullying started when I was in school and definitely predicated on race. That’s when it started to be evident that the cops were not on team Don. I got stopped more times than I can count.”

On his experience with law enforcement, Don Cheadle said that he had “guns put to my head.” “I always fit the description. I used to finish their sentences. They’d go, ‘we’re stopping you because…’ and I’d go, ‘I fit the description. I know.’ This is something that was happening over and over again. I had good friends that were almost killed by the police for nothing.”

For those who are unversed, George Floyd was killed after a cop knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, which eventually led to his death.

