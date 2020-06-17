Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Being Offered THIS Whopping Amount & This Time He Won’t Even ‘Bargain’

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most talented actors in the world right now. The Doctor Strange actor has done some incredible work including films and series like The Hobbit, Sherlock and 1917 to name a few.

Benedict Cumberbatch is known for his acting craft and when he decided to play the character of Marvel’s Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange, his fans went literally crazy.

Marvel released the first instalment of the film back in 2016 and it did incredibly well at the box office. It is still one of the highest-grossing films of MCU at the box office. Benedict’s Doctor Strange let alone did a worldwide business of $677 million, mind-boggling isn’t it?

According to Mirror, Benedict Cumberbatch is getting paid a whopping amount of money for the sequel of Doctor Strange and we aren’t kidding about it. Before we reveal it to you, any guesses?

The Sherlock actor has been offered £9.5 million. Yes, you read that right. Now, catch onto your breath quickly. For the first instalment of Doctor Strange, Benedict was paid £2.5 million and for the sequel, the Star Trek actor got a raise of whopping £5 million. Are we dreaming?

Certainly not. The Hobbit actor is worth every penny. “Benedict has become a huge player in the Marvel universe,” an insider told the newspaper.

Doctor Strange 2 starring Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to release in March 2022.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!