Disney To Re-Release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes’ 4K Version In THIS Country!

The coronavirus pandemic and its following lockdown have severely affected the cinema business. There’s a fear amongst people of watching films in theatres and it’s a matter of huge concern for exhibitors and all production houses. So, in order to drive the audience to theatres once again, Disney has planned to re-release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back happens to be the greatest of Star Wars’ movie, so such a move is said to come in handy. Not only this, but Disney will be releasing remastered 4K version of the same in theatres. While this is certainly exciting news for all Star Wars fans, there’s one bad news attached to it.

The bad news is, that Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will only be re-releasing in UK theatres, as of now. As per the report in Variety, the theatres will be reopening from 4th July in the UK, so the film will first release there. The film will be released in VUE Cinemas of UK.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be the first movie from the original trilogy to be released in 4K.

Meanwhile, Disney theme parks in Anaheim, California, will also begin a phased reopening from July after being closed nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

The Disneyland Resort, which is home to two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, will reopen on July 17, pending state and local government approvals, Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying in a statement.

