Did Kourtney Kardashian’s Insta Story ‘Tired Of Being Okay’ Hint At Ex-BF Scott Disick’s Rehab Episode?

It was recently when Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was all over the news when he checked into rehab. Now Kourtney Kardashian has put up a cryptic Instagram story which has stirred the curiosity amongst fans if it has to do something with Scott Disick and below is what exactly happened.

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick checked into rehab recently after which there were rumours that he has opted for it due to substance abuse. Later her law team cleared the air around the same and revealed that he was unable to cope up with the loss of his parents.

Meanwhile, recently Kourtney Kardashian in her story wrote, “Kinda tired of being okay”. And fans since then have been curious to know if Scott Disick has something to do with it. Earlier there were reports that Scott Disick was undergoing treatment to get over alcohol and drug addiction and, Kourtney Kardashian was supporting him in that. But later a statement from Scott Disick’s law team had dismissed that.

The statement read, “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

However, Scott Disick is not quite happy with his pictures from the rehab centre being leaked and has demanded immediate legal actions.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPA [sic] violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” the statement further read.

