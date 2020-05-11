Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why Thor Became Funny In Thor: Ragnarok & We Agree With Him!

After Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor in next MCU film titled, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being helmed by Taika Waititi who also directed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The third Thor film won the audience and critics’ hearts 3 years ago.

Thor: Ragnarok was completely different than the first two Thor films. Along with Asgard’s story and the comic touch, the film was high on humour. Who thought Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be cracking jokes or passing sarcastic remarks? Well, we got to see all of this in the 2017 film.

In an interview with GQ, the Extraction actor has opened up how Taika Waititi changed Thor and gave it a humorous touch. The actor himself wanted God of Thunder to be funny. About Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth shared, “He’s insanely fun. But don’t mistake that child-like, frantic energy for someone who isn’t prepared. That’s quite a unique combination, that he has the ability to, through humour, put you at ease, but is also armed with all the knowledge that a director needs to lead you through the process. And it came at a time when I desperately wanted there to be more humour to the character.”

We truly agree that the God of Thunder was too much fun in Ragnarok. Not just Thor, even other characters like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and others were hilarious. The film had fierce and powerful villain Hela. But still, it was full of drama, fun, entertainment and good action.

Taika Waititi is all set to direct Thor: Love and Thunder and actress Natalie Portman will reprise her character, Jane Foster. What’s interesting that she will play female Thor in it. There are reports that this Chris Hemsworth starrer will also see the return of Loki and Idris Elba’s Heimdall. But there is no confirmation on the same yet.

