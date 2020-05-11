Seinfeld Fame Jerry Stiller Passes Away At 92; Son Ben Shares The News

Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s . He re-emerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show Seinfeld. Unfortunately, the veteran actor died at 92. Stiller’s son Ben announced the news on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Jerry Stiller’ son posted a picture of him and wrote: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

The late actor Jerry Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies, playing Walter Matthau’s police sidekick in the thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and Divine’s husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters’ twisted comedy Hairspray.

Stiller, although a supporting player on Seinfeld, created some of the Emmy-winning show’s most enduring moments. Interestingly, Stiller earned an 1997 Emmy nomination for his indelible Seinfeld performance. In a 2005 Esquire interview, Stiller recalled that he was out of work and not the first choice for the role of Frank Costanza, father to Jason Alexander’s neurotic George.

While Jerry Stiller was known as a nut-job father on the small screen, he and wife Meara raised two children: daughter Amy, who became an actress, and son Ben, who became a writer, director and actor in such films as Dodgeball, There’s Something About Mary and Meet the Parents.

