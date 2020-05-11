Did You Know? Avengers: Age Of Ultron Director Joss Whedon Didn’t Have Pleasant Experience Working With Marvel?

Marvel’s The Avengers directed by Joss Whedon went on to be the cult that it is and garnered a massive fanbase. Followed by that, Joss was then made the in-charge of Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also direct Avengers: Age Of Ultron. But did you know Joss had expressed he did not have a pleasant experience working on the next film with MCU?

Yes, you read that right. During the promotional phase for Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Joss Whedon had opened up in detail about his creative differences with Marvel. He revealed how he had to fight to keep some scenes. He called the whole experience an unpleasant one due to the differences.

It was in the podcast with Empire in 2015 during Avengers: Age Of Ultron promotion. He said, “The dreams were not an executive favourite either — the dreams, the farmhouse, these were things I fought to keep. With the cave, it really turned into: They pointed a gun at the farm’s head and said, ‘Give us the cave, or we’ll take out the farm’ — in a civilised way. I respect these guys, they’re artists, but that’s when it got really, really unpleasant.”

Joss Whedon also revealed that there was additional footage shot for the cave sequence that included Chris Hemsworth and Stellan Skarsgard in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. He said that the sequence was deleted saying that the test audience did not react to it but he also shared that it was the Marvel executive who decided to cut it out.

He said, “I was so beaten down at that point that I was like, ‘Sure, OK — what movie is this?’ And the editors were like, ‘No. You have to show the [events in the cave]. You can’t just say it.’”

Joss Whedon had time and again opened about how he wasn’t happy with it all during Avengers: Age Of Ultron promotions. Meanwhile, the film went on to be a huge success with fans across the globe.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!