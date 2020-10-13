Did Kanye West Come Up With A New Way To Stop Kim Kardashian From Filing For Divorce?

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage has been in the turmoil ever since he announced that he is running for president. If reports are to be believed, then their marriage has now hit rock bottom as she is already planning to file for divorce from him.

While the news of the alleged divorce started to make headlines, Kanye is now trying to save the marriage. He has apparently come up with a new way to stop Kim from filing for divorce. Reports suggest that he has made a shocking suggestion in front of his wife instead of getting a divorce.

According to a report in the National Enquirer, Kanye West has suggested Kim Kardashian and he have an open marriage instead of getting a divorce. While there’s no official confirmation about the same still, a source has revealed to the publication that the rapper has suggested the idea as he is not willing to lose Kim and his children.

The source has told the publication, “Kanye doesn’t want to lose his wife and kids – even though he’d be just fine putting the rest of the Kardashians in his rearview mirror. Bizarrely, he’d rather share Kim with someone else, if that’s what it takes to keep her. He’s crazy enough to believe she’ll stay if he offers her the chance to be with other guys. Kim doesn’t know if she sees a future with Kanye anymore – especially if he thinks it’s OK to date other people when you’re married.”

As the news comes as a shock to Kardashian fans, Micky.com cited another source saying, “Everything is being meticulously organized, including where to live, getting her law degree, her future dating options – and even her birthday party for when she turns 40 later this month. She loves Kanye but she’ll do whatever it takes to protect herself and her family.”

While rumours of troubled marriage are making headlines, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were seen indulging in a candle-light dinner date.

Kanye even shared a glimpse of his dinner date with wife Kim on Twitter. In the image he shared, the location seemed isolated, where a dining table was set up in an open space and lit up by headlights of a Tesla car.

