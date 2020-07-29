Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring's Cost Is So High That We Don't Know Whether To Love Or Earn First

Demi Lovato recently got engaged to beau Max Ehrich. Her now-fiance proposed to her last week with a gorgeous diamond ring which definitely costs big, big bucks.

With an emerald cut 10-carat diamond set and two trapezoid-shaped diamonds on both sides, the ring has a white gold band.

As TMZ reports, Demi Lovato’s ring’s total carat weight can go up to 20! It is also reported that the ring is designed by the famous Peter Marco and may cost up to a whopping $3.4 million!

That is not all because everyone has an opinion of what the ring may actually cost.

Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds Brown, talked to E! News and said, “A ring of this size would retail close to $1.3 million.” The ring is also compared to the works of celebrity jeweller Harry Winston, to which Brown said, “If it’s indeed a Harry Winston, the ring would retail closer to $3.4-4 million.”

At the same time, Katheryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, told E! News that “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the centre gemstone the ring’s cost could be estimated between $627,000 and $1.2 million.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged in Malibu last week. Taking to Instagram to announce the good news, Demi wrote, “ When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!