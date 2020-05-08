Demi Lovato FINALLY Makes It Official With Boyfriend, Max Ehrich & Debut In Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck With U’

It’s not just us but also artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber who are up to do something creative amid the lockdown. Their latest collab-song ‘Stuck With U’ has surely stuck with us for all the right reasons. It’s filled with many known faces but did any of you guys notice Demi Lovato’s cameo alongside her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich?

Yes, they both make a special appearance but it’s just a blink-and-miss one. So, even if you missed it, we’re here to point it out and let you know where you’ll find them in the video.

It’s not just an ordinary appearance, they’re seen making PDA in whatever little time they get. This clarifies the reports of them staying together during the lockdown. While watching the video, just pay attention from 2 minutes 55 seconds where you’ll see Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich just cuddling their way towards the top left of the screen.

Regarding Demi & Max’s relationship, a source close to E! News had said in the past, “He (Max) is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined.”

Ariana Grande while announcing the song, posted on Instagram saying “#Stuckwithu out now @justinbieber (sic).” Justin Bieber too shared the song on Gram and posted, “#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana, you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now (sic).”

