DC Trivia #13: Dwayne Johnson Has Been A Part Of The Universe For Five & Half Years Without Any Film

The DC Extended Universe keeps bringing in an interesting bunch of actors on-board for their future set of films. They got ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot back in 2013, ‘Harley Quinn’ Margot Robbie back in 2014. But do you know they’ve kept Dwayne Johnson on hold since many years now?

Yes, Dwayne Johnson has been a part of DC Extended Universe for around five and a half years now, but still hasn’t made a single appearance in any of their films.

According to a trivia published in Whatculture, “Most actors who join superhero franchises – especially those in a leading role – sign multi-picture deals, ensuring that they are committed to playing their character in sequels and spin-offs. This means that as long as the movies are successful, we see these actors stick around for many years and many movies.”

DCEU has brought Dwayne Johnson on-board to play the character of Black Adam but it’s been on hold since years now. Though we could soon see him joining the DCEU, as a couple of movies revolving around his character are on the cards. It was September 2014 when Dwayne Johnson was signed by DC, which means he’s sitting on the bench for almost 5 and a half years now.

According to the Whatculture’s trivia, “That time frame actually makes him one of the DCEU’s longest-serving actors, up there with Jason Momoa (cast in June 2014), Margot Robbie (cast in December 2014), Gal Gadot (cast in December 2013) and Ezra Miller (cast in October 2014).”

It also reads, “A Black Adam film is currently in the works, and recently took a big step forward when it hired a director in The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra.”

