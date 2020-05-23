FRIENDS To Now Have A New Address Which Might Turn Off Some Fans! Find Out

Do you know what came to us as a breather on New Years this year? That FRIENDS wasn’t leaving Netflix. What a relief, right? We feel you. They’ve literally been there for us through thick and thin. But we have got you good and bad news today regarding the show.

Fans have been worried Friends leaving Netflix last year but then the OTT platform made an announcement saying it isn’t going anywhere and they have renewed the contract. But earlier this year, HBO Max announced the REUNION episode and now there are rumours that are doing the round on social media saying that Friends is going to Max on May 27, 2020.

We know that Netflix offers a different variety of shows and movies in different countries. Netflix US didn’t have access to Friends like us Indians. So, they have been missing the show and sulking over it. But here’s some good news for them, the makers of the show are releasing it on HBO Max.

But the bad news is that you’ll have to take a subscription for the same. Although, the pricing is yet not disclosed for the new OTT platform. HBO is coming with a lot of shows including our favourite, Friends.

The super-popular series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

