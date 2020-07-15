Dancing With The Stars: Tom Bergeron recently revealed that he is no longer a part of the dance reality show. Now, ABC has announced that Tyra Banks would be taking the role. Dancing With The Stars will have its 29th season soon.

On Tuesday night, Tyra Banks announced the same in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Tyra Banks is also the series executive producer now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment’s President, Karey Burke had to say this about Tom Bergeron’s exit, “Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars. We are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success. As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

THR also reported BBC Studios’ LA Productions GM Valerie Bruce talk about the new host, Tyra Banks. Bruce said, “Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us. We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars. This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing Dancing with the Stars as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the Dancing with the Stars family.”

