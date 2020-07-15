Wonder Woman 1984: DC To Release A Special Comic In September Ahead Of Its Release

While the release of Wonder Woman 1984 getting postponed left the fans upset, DC has amazing news to light up the mood. Gal Gadot is all set to get an ’80s makeover in a special comic that is set to hit the stands in September just before the film’s release. The comic will be a follow up to the 2017 hit comic and below is all you need to know.

Named Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1 will be releasing in September. The comic is set to have two stories. The first by Louise Simonson and WW 84 producer Anna Obropta, will have illustrations by Bret Blevins. The story will have Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman deals with a hostage incident at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The second will be by Steve Pugh and Marguerite Sauvage. The second story will be about a villain who will be attempting to rob Diana’s lasso and what happens later.

The artwork on the cover for the Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1 issue will be done by Nicola Scott. The comic will hit the stands on September 20. It will be available on Digital stores on September 29.

As for the film Wonder Woman 1984, the film has already seen several delays. First set to hit screens on December 13, 2019, it was pushed to June 5, 2020. But the pandemic hit the shores and the film was pushed to October 2, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!