Late Benjamin Keough’s Friend Brandon Howard Remembers Him: “I Wish I Could Have Been There”

On Sunday, Elvis Presley’s only grandson, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. He was Lisa Marie Presley’s son. The tragic incident happened in Calabasas, California. Benjamin Keough was only 27 years old.

His friend, musician Brandon Howard talked about his late friend and said that Benjamin struggled with depression.

Talking to PEOPLE, Howard said, “Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with (pandemic) and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house. It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there.”

Howard also said that Keough had a hard time trying to live up to his famous family’s reputation, “That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened. It’s a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s almost like you’re pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know…it’s so random.”

Brandon Howard also said that inspite of everything going on in his private life, Benjamin Keough was a great friend, “He has always been there for everybody. In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you’re actually feeling better.”

Howard also said that Keough was not just a talented musician. He was also an ‘excellent chef’ and a ‘wonderful’ human.

Brandon Howard and Benjamin Keough’s friendship goes back to the 1990s. They met when Michael Jackson’s father was Howard’s mother’s manager. Howard’s mother is singer Miki Howard, who was married to Michael Jackson.

RIP Benjamin Keough

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!