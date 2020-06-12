Dakota Johnson To Star In ‘Rodeo Queens’ & There’s Another Surprise!

Actress Dakota Johnson is all set to play the lead in the upcoming mockumentary-style series Rodeo Queens. Just not that, she’s more than just the actor connection to the project.

Dakota is also attached to the project as an executive producer. The series follows an ensemble of rodeo queens, who are hoping to compete for the coveted crown. The makers will start work on it in the writers’ room soon, reports deadline.com.

Christy Hall has created Dakota Johnson starring Rodeo Queens and will serve as showrunner, with Carrie Brownstein on board as director.

Currently, Dakota Johnson can be seen alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in “The High Note” and has upcoming “The Friend“, opposite Jason Segel and Casey Affleck.

Dakota has also joined Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde in “Don’t Worry, Darling”.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she has struggled with depression since she was a teenager.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the “Fifty Shades” star opened up about her experience with depression, reports eonline.com.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14,” she said, adding: “That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, oh, this is a thing I can fall into.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!