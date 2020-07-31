Daily Horoscope For Friday, July 31: JK Rowling Birthday & What’s In Store For Capricorn, Pisces, Gemini Among Other Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope For Friday, July 31: Check out your daily horoscope here and see what the day has to offer.

Celebrity Birthday: JK Rowling

This year serves an excellent opportunity to get you out of dependencies be it on relationships, behavioural patterns or thought forms that have long been standing in your life. Lot of will power is required to move out of such situations. In the career context beware of a deceptive person. Binge eating issues, if any, should be addressed. General feeling of exhaustion should be taken care of on the health front.

For People Celebrating Their Birthday On July 31:

Finances: Good times for venturing into business for some; while for others horoscope shows chances of being promoted. You might be presented with an opportunity to make extra money.

Relationships: Favourable day is indicated for people who are looking for a match. If already in a relation; the drawn card reflects a situation of emotional upheaval. Express yourself calmly and grow out of it stronger together.

Health: Your worries on the financial front are making things difficult for you to take care of your health as you are too stressed right now. Chances of visiting a doctor seem possible.

Guidance from the Angelic Realms: Guarding your energies i.e. consciously deciding on whom you spend your time with is going to be helpful for you in the long run. Manifestations take form as you truly connect to your inner self.

HOROSCOPE:

Aries: March 21 – April 20: People will be flocking to you for your advice today as you tend to have solutions to their problems. Dropping the hustle and bustle of everyday life; take pause to reflect on the current happenings.

Taurus: April 21 – May 20: Everything seem to be moving in your direction today. A sense of belongingness is experienced by the bull in the horoscope. Travelling for work is indicated for some.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20: Gemini’s are feeling lost today for they are experiencing some unexpected/destructive situations one after the other. B.P and other silent health issues need to be taken care off.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22: Though you are brimming with new ideas but patience is needed to take things through. Use your head in case arguments arise. News that you’ve been waiting for might get delayed.

Leo: July 23 – August 22: If you are attracted to someone it might be mutual and not just one sided. Collaborating on work front seems possible for some. Those of you looking for a match may find a suitable partner.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22: You are feeling drained because of the continuous battles that are going on within. Perseverance is the way forward for you are close to getting what you want.

Libra: September 23 – October 22: A perfect day to kinder romantic relations as unions are reflected in horoscope. Harmony is experienced on the relation front.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 22: Today you are feeling confident and enthusiastic about any new opportunities encountered. Take a good look at them before going all out and finish the things that you undertake at the start of the day.

Sagittarius: November 23 – December 21: The day kicks off on a celebratory mode as those eligible might fix a date for marriage. Good news is as well expected for some on the work front. Travel can be undertaken by some.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19: Things are not going as planned for some of you today. You are under a lot of mental anxiety and stress as a number of thoughts are going on in your mind simultaneously. Taking a walk in nature might just relax you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 19: You will find yourself confronting a lot of emotional issues today but to seem to manage them quite well as you are sturdy in your thought process otherwise.

Pisces: February 20 – March 20: An enriching day for Pisceans in the horoscope as they find themselves catering to the needs of their loved ones both materialistically and by their physical presence. Fertility is indicated for some.

