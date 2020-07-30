Daily Horoscope For Thursday, July 30: Check out your horoscope here and see what the day has to offer.

Celebrity Birthday: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Attaining energies of balance and moderation are what the cards predict for the actor. You are guided to maintain calm in stressful situations and ensure that you do things in the best possible way you can. You are much in tune with your inner self and have a firm eye on accomplishing your goals. Harmony on the relationship front is indicated within the family and work area.

For People Celebrating Their Birthday On July 30:

Finances: Right now, you feel bonded and unable to take the right next step in matters relating to finances. Some of you seem to be overindulging on the material aspects of life. Beware of a middleman in a finance/investment decision.

Relationships: Relations with loved one are in a reckless state of affairs & you tend to be emotional about it. Don’t let your insecurities ruin what the present holds for you. Trust your gut feeling and decide accordingly.

Health: You are being guided to take it gentle upon yourself for being too harsh is not serving any purpose. Visit a doctor if need be, instead of brushing it under the carpet. A break is much needed.

Guidance from the Angelic Realms: Angels are conveying a message of being courageous today and you are asked to stand up for what you feel is correct. Conviction in self is required for that & it only comes from loving oneself.

DAILY HOROSCOPE:

Aries: March 21 – April 20: Be open in communicating your needs/expectations today be it personal or professional front. At the same time, take care not to indulge in a conflicting situation as you are asked to pick your battles wisely today.

Taurus: April 21 – May 20: Career front looks brightened today as new opportunities for expanding business/switching jobs for better prospects are indicated. Don’t let your fears stop you from moving ahead.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20: A feeling of helplessness surrounds you today. Situation/relationships are ending abruptly, and Gemini’s are asked to not cling to a relation that is not serving them right. Drive carefully when on the road.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22: People find your advice indispensable today though you might not be feeling too upbeat about your own self. Perfect day to take a break & go within to find your answers. Pilgrimage is indicated for some.

Leo: July 23 – August 22: Avoid drowning in feelings of being over dramatic & playing the victim card today over a relationship that might end. Accept the fact and move on if the relation was one of abusive nature.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22: You find yourself worrying excessively today and are surrounded by an unknown fear. Trust the universe for it has your back at all times and what seems like an unending situation might have its possibilities lying around.

Libra: September 23 – October 22: A hectic day for Librans at the work front as you are engaged in completing tasks at hand one after the other. Unexpected good news is on the horizon. Work related travel is indicated for some.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 22: A good day for meeting friends and socializing. You might celebrate an important achievement of yours/colleagues at the workplace. Collaboration for projects is on the cards.

Sagittarius: November 23 – December 21: Move out and about of your current relation if you feel you are taken for granted or your work is not given due credit in office. Don’t take things lying down for endings are crucial to make place for the new to enter & bloom.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19: A financially sound day indicated for Capricorns as you can land a new job/career opportunity. Business flourishes as you manifest abundance and brings in security.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 19: Your hard work finally pays off as you find yourself reaching your goals. You are stable financially and are doing a good job of being a provider. You are faithful and nurturing in relations today.

Pisces: February 20 – March 20: A day to stand in earnest honesty and integrity and not sway away when faced with making tough decisions. Bias judgements won’t work for you in the long run. Those facing legal issues can expect a fair outcome today.

