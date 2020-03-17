Coronavirus Pandemic: Met Gala 2020 Postponed Too Until Further Notice, Officials Confirm

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought half the world to a standstill. Due to its widespread and for people’s safety, the shooting of many films and series, releases of films in theatres and several big events have been postponed. The latest news is that Met Gala is also been postponed.

This year, the Met Gala was supposed to be held on May 4, 2020. However, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the gala is held said in a statement that it is indefinitely postponed and will remain close till April 4, 2020.

As reported by Variety, the museum’s spokesperson said, “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed.”

Well, if the events till May 15 are cancelled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it is confirmed that Met Gala will be conducted post that date only.

Meanwhile, several celebs like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and a few have tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the pandemic, the shooting of many films and shows have been called off for some time. Even the release dates of many Hollywood and Bollywood films are postponed for now.

Along with the government, even the entertainment and fashion industry is taking preventive measures for tackle COVID-19.

