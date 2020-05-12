Comedians Trevor Noah & Kathy Burke Slam Donald Trump & Boris Johnson For Failing To Control COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic has badly affected the world ever since the year has started. Even though a few countries are now well on the way to recovery, the US and the UK are two big countries that are still in bad condition. While the US is all set to hit the 1.5 million coronavirus positive cases soon, the UK is also in Top 5 with more than 2 lakh cases. As the situation seems far from getting normal, POTUS Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson are receiving great flak from the people. Comedians Trevor Noah & Kathy Burke recently took to Twitter and slammed Donald Trump and Boris Johnson respectively for failing to control the situation.

It so happened that Donald Trump took to Twitter and posted how the graph of daily new cases in the US has seen a decline. He tweeted, “Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!”

Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Trevor Noah got irked by this tweet of Donald Trump and wrote this, “Coronavirus numbers aren’t even going down in the White House”

Coronavirus numbers aren't even going down in the White House https://t.co/kO00YE53No — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 11, 2020

Coming to Kathe Burke, the comedian slammed the UK Prime Minister badly through multiple tweets.

In her first tweet, she sent out a message to her fans to not vote for Boris Johnson next time. She tweeted, “It’s common sense not to vote Tory in the first f*cking place. What a shit show.”

It’s common sense not to vote Tory in the first fucking place. What a shit show. — kath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙀😷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) May 11, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, “I don’t usually block. People have called me all the fat c*nts under the sun on here and I still don’t block. But if you come here telling me you like that shambles of a human and all his cunty mates you can f*ck right off.”

I don’t usually block. People have called me all the fat cunts under the sun on here and I still don’t block. But if you come here telling me you like that shambles of a human and all his cunty mates you can fuck right off. — kath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙀😷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) May 11, 2020

Well, we hope the situations all over the world get into control soon.

