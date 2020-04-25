Columbian Singer Maluma Admits He Has A Massive Crush On Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner enjoys a huge fan following all across the world and this popularity is no less among the celebs as well. Columbian singer Maluma has come out and has spoken about the feelings he has for the American star.

Maluma revealed that he has a massive crush on Kendall and has admitted that he lost his heart to her ever since he first saw her.

In an Interview with Access Hollywood, Maluma said, “Everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. I’m going to say it again, she’s my crush!”

Talking about how he felt nervous when he first met her during a shoot for Calvin Klein, he said, “We were shooting together, and then she saw me, and I got so nervous, that I’m sure that she noticed it, of course.”

We wonder what Kendall has to say on this.

Maluma also opened up about how he has no plans to come in a relationship right now. He said, “I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life. I’m too focused in what’s happening right now.”

But he does have plans to get mingle in the future. “I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family – that’s one of my biggest dreams in my life – but I think I’m too young for that. I just turned 26 years old, and I don’t feel like that’s what I want right now, and my career is just starting.” he said.

Well, we wish him luck!

