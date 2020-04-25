Forbes Finally Accepts That Kanye West Is A Billionaire But The Rapper Isn’t Happy, Here’s Why

The struggle of Kanye West for finding a way in Forbes’ list of billionaires has finally come to an end. The American rapper has now become 2nd after Jay-Z to make a place in the list thanks to his sneaker line Yeezy and real-estate business.

Kanye was behind Forbes and pushing them to have in the list for a long time but the magazine wasn’t doing so due to the lack of proof. However, after all the required proofs were provided by Kanye he made a place in the list.

According to Forbes’ latest calculations, Kanye’s net worth is somewhere around $1.3 billion as of now. However, the magazine has reported that Kanye is still claiming that he is much more wealthy than that. “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” texted West to Forbes.

However, Forbes concluded the report on a light note as they wrote, “For years, Forbes had an informal “Trump rule”- take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there. Like mentor, like mentee. Welcome to the ten-digit club, Kanye. You may not like our number, but you’ve joined the highest company in that regard.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s charitable collaboration has helped provide 3,00,000 meals to the needy in Los Angeles recently. The rapper has also made donations to the We Women Empowered charity in Chicago, Illinois.

