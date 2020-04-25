Avengers: Endgame Trivia #31: From Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man To Chris Evans’ Captain America – Salaries Of These 6 Avengers Combined Will Make Your Jaws DROP!

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #31: Yes! The highest grosser film in the history of cinema is all set to mark its first anniversary tomorrow. From Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man to Chris Evans’ Captain America and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, do you know how much money this team of Avengers minted for this film? Well, it’s A LOT!

There have been many rumours regarding the salaries of the cast of Avengers but one thing is sure that these celebs rewrote history with the box office figures of the film.

Now, according to the Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of the world’s highest-earning entertainers, we take a look at the six major Avengers i.e Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man, Bradley Cooper aka Rocket Raccoon, Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow and Chris Evans aka Captain America.

According to Forbes, here’s how much they earned for the film:

– Chris Hemsworth: $76.4 million (not all of his earnings were from Avengers)

– Paul Rudd: $41 million

Both of the above stars including rest of the team together earned roughly $340 million.

Forbes also quoted Entertainment lawyer David Chidekel of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, saying “Celebrities such as Downey and Johansson currently have extreme leverage to demand enormous compensation packages from studios investing hundreds of millions of dollars in making tent-pole films, such as The Avengers series.”

