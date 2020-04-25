Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love & Thunder Get Rescheduled – Here Are The New Release Dates

The ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic has hit the world severely. Coronavirus pandemic which started by the end of 2019, became visible to everyone earlier in 2020 is still continuing to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, many industries including Hollywood have been shut. All the theaters across the globe have been shut down, the shooting of the films have halted and the release dates are getting postponed. Amidst all the chaos, Marvel’s upcoming three films Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 & Thor: Love and Thunder have been rescheduled.

Sony and The Walt Disney Co. have decided to delay the above-mentioned films and it’s truly heartbreaking for all the Marvel fans including us.

According to Fox News report, Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland which was earlier slated to release on July 2021, will now hit the movie theaters on November 5, 2021. Also, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that was set to be released in April 2022, will now hit the cinemas on October 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was planned for the same slot will come on March 25, 2022 now.

But there’s good news for Thor fans specifically. The new installment, Thor: Love and Thunder has been preponed. The film that was scheduled for February 28, 2022 release will now hit cinemas on February 11, 2022.

What are your thoughts on this?

We just hope the ongoing COVID-19 scare ends soon and the life returns to normalcy.

