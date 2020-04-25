The Boy Scouts Nick Jonas & Kevin Hart Embark On An Adventure

Singer Nick Jonas and his comedian friend Kevin Hart took off on an adventure on Kevin’s YouTube show What The Fit. In the episode, Nick and Kevin will be competing against each other in various Boy Scout tasks.

What the Fit is a Youtube show led by comedian Kevin Hart. In the series Kevin and some of his popular celebrity friends take on exciting adventures. Recently, a video was out on April 23 in which Kevin and Nick Jonas are turned into boy scouts and learn how it feels to be in the wild. They will be coming face to face with few animals like an African bullfrog and an enormous snake. Then both of them will be competing in various challenges.

The challenges they will be facing are setting up a tent, bear bags, shooting axes and others. During the show, Kevin randomly came up with a catchy tune while setting the bear trap. He said: “That’s a Jonas Brothers hit — you want it to be?” he joked, which prompted one kid to ask Nick, “Are you in the Jonas Brothers?”.

At the end of the day, competition is a competition, so of course, there will be a prize. If Hart wins, he will get to join the Jonas Brothers, and if the 27-year-old Nick wins, he will get the chance to become a part of the Hart brothers.

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers just released their new Happiness Continues concert film on Amazon Prime.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!