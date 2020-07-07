Colin Kaepernick will soon feature in a documentary on ESPN with reference to the deal between them and The Walt Disney Co. Under this agreement, it has been revealed that Colin’s production company Ra Vision Media will produce several scripted and unscripted stories that will explore topics like Race, Social Justice and a quest for equality.

Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger, was quoted saying about the agreement, “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain.”

The docuseries is said to focus on the last 5 years of the life of Colin Kaepernick. NFL quarterback and civil rights advocate sparked a massive debate in 2017 on topics of racism and police brutality.

In a statement released on his official social media handle, Colin Kaepernick wrote, “I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro has been quoted saying, “Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN. Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

