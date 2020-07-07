Actress Halle Berry had announced that she has been prepping for the role of a trans person for her upcoming venture. But this announcement by the actress during an Instagram live session did not go down well with the trans community and the actress faced severe backlash.

Halle Berry has said that she is no longer considering the role of the transgender man in her next film after all the backlash. The actress who discussed the role last week during an Instagram live session has now issued an apology for the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Halle Berry posted, “Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

The apology that Halle Berry shared on the microblogging site further read, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

It is being reported that in the now-expired Instagram live, Halle Berry spoke about her prep for the trans person role with much excitement. “[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing. It’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it.”

Several users lashed out at Halle Berry and expressed their desire to see more transgender persons coming out on the silver screen to share their stories and feelings. Check out some of them here:

We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media. https://t.co/SAxSvXxbk3 — GLAAD (@glaad) July 7, 2020

Hi @halleberry, we heard you're considering playing a trans man in your next project. We ask that you please watch @Disclosure_Doc on @netflix first to understand how cis actors like yourself acting in trans roles has major cultural consequences offscreen. #DisclosureNetflix — Disclosure Documentary (@Disclosure_Doc) July 6, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!