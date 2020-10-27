Netflix teenage drama, Riverdale is special for many reasons. Not just on-screen but the cast members bond really well even in their real lives. In fact, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart even began dating and they were the favourite couple for many fans. Things were upside down earlier this year and the duo announced their split.

If one remembers, Cole took to his Instagram back in August and confirmed the split rumours with Lili Reinhart. He wrote, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Somewhere deep inside our hearts, we still hoped that the Riverdale couple will find their way back together. But it seems destiny has its own plans. Cole Sprouse has moved on and had been rumoured to be dating Canadian model, Reiña Silva.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Reiña Silva recently celebrated her birthday. Cole Sprouse and his ladylove stepped out in Vancouver for a dinner date on a special occasion. The Five Feet Apart actor donned a leather jacket with trousers and a red cap.

In pictures going viral across the social media platforms, Cole greeted Silva with a kiss on the cheek and they hugged adorably. Reiña was dressed in an off-white oversized sweater and blue denim. She kept her hands inside Cole’s jacket as they hugged with all smiles.

Check out Cole and his ladylove’s PDA below:

Cole Sprouse vu avec Reina Silva à Vancouver, le 24 octobre 2020.#ColeSprouse pic.twitter.com/pQcTg09J4S — RIVERDALE FRANCE (@Riverdale_FR_) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart too recently opened up about her se*uality and classified herself as a bise*ual. She also has been busy with back to back projects. Fans were impressed with her work in Chemical Hearts that released in August.

She recently even ranted about playing a teenager in Riverdale despite being way older. The show, however, had plans to go fast forward and witness all the cast members past their university years.

