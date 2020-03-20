Cinema Halls In China To Re-Open With Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone & Other Old Box Office Hits

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the cinema business is going through huge losses as theatres are being ordered to practice shutdown. Many big releases like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s ’83 are postponed, but back in China, from where the outbreak started, the cinema halls have started to re-open.

As per the report in Variety, few theatres have already started their run and some more will be re-opened in the coming days. The re-opening is taking place in regions where the coronavirus cases haven’t been detected for at least the last 4 to 5 weeks. On Monday, one cinema hall in the far western province of Xinjiang was re-opened. It is also learnt that 17 more cinema halls kickstarted their run in Xinjiang, Qinghai and Fujian province.

Yang Yang, a programmer at the Broadway Cinematheque in central Beijing, said, “Our cinema is preparing to re-open, but we haven’t been formally told when exactly we can officially resume.”

It is learnt that the previous box office hits like Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone will be played in theatres for the first few days.

Meanwhile, singer Miley Cyrus said that she has not bathed five days amid coronavirus quarantine.

The 27-year-old singer/actress said on Tuesday, that she has not changed her clothes for five days, suggesting that she has not taken bath in the last five days either.

“I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days,” she said in a clip from her Instagram show “Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!