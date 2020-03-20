FlashbackFriday: When Rekha Noticed Jaya Bachchan Crying While Seeing Her Romancing Amitabh Bachchan On-Screen

#FlashbackFriday: Amitabh Bachchan & Rekha’s alleged love affair in the past is one of the oldest gossips of tinsel town. The duo was loved by the audience for their mesmerizing chemistry in films like Do Anjaane, Silsila, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and many more but it was their offscreen chemistry which created a lot of buzz.

It’s common knowledge in the industry that Big B never worked with Rekha after Silsila and the reason behind it was his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan.

Rekha herself in an interview with Star Dust told that she saw Jaya crying while seeing her chemistry with Amitabh in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Rekha reportedly said, “Once I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face. A week later (after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, & I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it.”

However, interestingly 3 years after MKS, Big B and Rekha were again seen together in Yash Chopra’s Silsila which also had Jaya Bachchan in lead. But that was the last film which they did together.

What do you think about it?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!