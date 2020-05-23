Chrishell Stause & This Is Us’ Justin Hartley’s Real-Life ‘Split’ To Be Ironically A Part Of Their Upcoming Show; Actress Gets Choked Up

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley (also known for playing Kevin on This Is Us) were married for 2 years from 2017 to 2019. Their relationship saw a bitter end as they both parted their ways. But their show Selling Sunset keeps bringing them back together.

In an upcoming episode of their show Selling Sunset, we’ll see an episode in which characters played by Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley will split. This came in as a sad reminder for Chrishell choking her emotionally.

In an interview with ET, Stause opens up about that particular episode and says, “It’s obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life. Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately, you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad.”

She also adds, “When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid.”

She remembered her equation with Justin Hartley and the time when they parted ways, “I obviously really, truly love him and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully, we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”

But Chrishell Stause is looking at a silver lining amid the dark clouds and concludes by saying, “I have so many great things to focus on and so much good news. It’s one of those things where I have to focus on what I am really grateful and fortunate for and that’s a lot right now. So, I am very good.”

