Chris Hemsworth Wants It But Would You Like To See Him As James Bond?

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he would “love to” play fictional spy James Bond after actor Daniel Craig quits.

The actor, 35, expressed his interest in the role while talking with Balance magazine, after the publication pointed out his critically acclaimed performance as British Formula One driver James Hunt made him a perfect candidate, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He explained: “When we were shooting ‘Rush’, someone had said that and I thought, ‘Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great’. I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond. I’d love to do it.

“But that’s up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it’s not one you can pitch yourself on to either.”

“It’s something that the community of Bond fans, (producer) Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one,” Hemsworth added.

There have been a number of different actors tipped to play 007, including Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston.

Craig is set to become the longest-standing James Bond. The 51-year-old actor will beat his predecessors to be the longest-serving Bond this Wednesday with a record-breaking 4,527 days in the role.

