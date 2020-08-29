It’s a sad day for every moviegoer as we’ve lost a brilliant talent in Chadwick Boseman. He dies amid his loved ones at his home. Artists from all around the world are mourning the loss of the celebrated actor. In a very bittersweet irony, we’ve lost Chadwick on the Jackie Robinson Day which held significant importance in the actor’s life.

Boseman starred in 42 which was Jackie Robinson’s biopic and also the actor’s one of the highest grossers. Jackie was the first African American to play in Major League Basketball in the modern era. He is celebrated for breaking the baseball colour line by playing for Brooklyn Dodgers.

Interestingly, Chadwick Boseman was the first actor to star in first major superhero film with an African protagonist, Black Panther. The coincidences don’t stop here. Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser announced his death while the game of Los Angeles Dodgers was in process.

Players in the game were wearing 42 to honour Jackie Robinson. The day to celebrate this legendary player is usually held on April 15th, but it was postponed this year due to pandemic and was held yesterday. It seems this was destined to happen.

Chadwick Boseman’s team wrote in a statement, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

It also reads, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Chadwick Boseman will always remain alive in our hearts!

Must Read: Remembering Chadwick Boseman: From Wanting To Become An Architect To Getting Help From Denzel Washington, 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube