Brian Austin & Megan Fox Heading For Divorce? His Cryptic Instagram Post Hints So

Brian Austin and Megan Fox are about to enter the club of couples that have separated or got divorced in quarantine? This question has been trembling the fans ever since the speculations have begun.

It all started when the pictures of Megan Fox hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly started doing rounds on the internet. Brian Austin further fuelled the rumours with his cryptic post on Megan’s birthday.

Brian took to Instagram and posted a picture of butterflies. He captioned the post, “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Many of the fans wondered if Brian is using “Butterfly” as a metaphor for Megan. Interestingly, Megan has a tattoo on her right shoulder which reads as saying, “We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies” on her right shoulder.”

Now that’s really heartbreaking and something which makes this pandemic scene even grim.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin started dating each other in 2004 and got married in 2010. It was back in 2015 when Megan had filed for a divorce with Brian Austin but then she became pregnant with her 3rd child Journey. Now from here, they decided to give their relationship one more chance and reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially dismissed her divorce case against Brian. Both of them have three children Noah, Bodhi & Journey.

We just hope the lockdown ends soon and they reconcile again.

