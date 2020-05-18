Not Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie WARNS Brad Pitt’s Current GF Alia Shawkat To Stay Away From Daughter Shiloh?

Brad Pitt has been the lover boy everyone has been looking up to in lockdown. No, it’s not only because of his charisma. The number of actresses he’s been linked with is leaving our mind-boggled. Ex-wives Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have another competitor in the picture now – Alia Shawkat. And the drama is never-ending!

Recently, there were rumours that Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has bonded so well with Jennifer Aniston that she wants to call her ‘mommy’. Angelina Jolie was said to have fumed over it and had warned Brad to keep the FRIENDS actress away from her kids. While those were just rumours, now it’s been stated Alia Shawkat is the actual culprit.

A recent report by Globe states that Angelina Jolie is not okay with the fact that she solely has to look over the kids amid lockdown. All of it happened after she saw pictures of Alia Shawkat outside Brad Pitt’s house. The Salt actress feels that the duo has been spending days and nights together.

The real trouble, however, began when Shiloh met Alia Shawkat at Brad Pitt’s house. They’re reportedly getting along really well, and the lil. munchkin narrated all about the good time to Jolie once she was back home. This led to an angry Angelina Jolie call her ex-hubby and ordered him to keep their kids away from Alia.

If that wasn’t enough, the report further states that Brad Pitt was hoping for Angelina and Alia to become good friends. “Angie doesn’t have a lot of female friends, and she has no intention of making Brad’s new babe one of them,” a source close to the development reveals about the same.

While reports suggest that Alia Shawkat is the new ladylove, some speculations claim that they’re only good friends. Well, only time will tell what Brad Pitt is really up to.

