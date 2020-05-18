Amber Heard Regarded As ‘Uninsurable’ Like Robert Downey Jr Post Reports Of Getting Fired From Aquaman 2!

The drama surrounding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp won’t end anytime soon. When it was reported that she physically attacked Depp, fans wanted Warner Bros & DC to fire her from Aquaman 2. The film, starring Jason Momoa stars Heard as the character Mera.

The Change.org petition asking for Amber Heard’s removal from Aquaman received more than 40,000 signatures. The petition is titled as, ‘To eliminate Amber Heard of Aquaman 2‘. There were reports that the makers have fired her from the sequel but there is more trouble for her.

Just like Robert Downey Jr, Amber Heard has become uninsurable now, reported Cosmic Book News. The term uninsurable means a person’s public image having devastating effects on the movie’s production as well as its distribution. Uninsurability doesn’t stay forever. But it does affect the image and career of a person.

A long time ago, Robert Downey was regarded as uninsurable due to drug addiction. However, he decided to sober up and since then, his career reached sky-high. He became everyone’s favourite Marvel superhero, Iron Man. Looks like Amber Heard is another Hollywood celeb to be termed as one now.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s intimate pics were leaked on the internet last month. These cosy pics are allegedly from Depp’s private villa. In his statement recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean accused Amber of cheating on him with Elon Musk. However, Musk has denied all the reports of having an affair with the Aquaman actress.

