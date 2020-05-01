Brad Pitt Has A SECRET Lovechild With A British Woman, Leaves Jennifer Aniston Blindsided?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are quite literally the talk of the town these days. Be it about their SAG reunion or quarantining reports, fans can’t get over the scoop on their dating life. However, the latest developments are rather shocking as it suggests that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has a secret child out of wedlock. Below are all the details you need.

Post rumours around dating Alia Shawkat and rifts with Angelina Jolie, recent reports now suggest that the actor has a secret lovechild with a British woman. It is widely known that Brad Pitt is a lover boy and his dating history is a proof of it, but this latest news has left us baffled.

New Weekly magazine has even shared a picture of Brad Pitt holding a baby in his hand. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor can be seen in blue, holding a lil munchkin in his arms publicly. What’s more surprising is a picture of Jennifer Aniston with the tagline that reads, “Blindsided Jen vows ‘we’ll be a family.’” The report further states that the actor has had a few affairs in the UK while filming for Interview With The Vampire in the UK, and that is when one of the ladies conceived.

To clarify, the picture is actually from the time when Brad Pitt had a biological son with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, used to mislead viewers. Furthermore, there remains another image on the magazine cover where the actor is posing alongside a woman whose face is morphed.

Check out the picture below:

Gossip Cop, the publication who has for long been publishing contradictory statements to such rumours, has now again come in Brad Pitt’s rescue and busted the former magazine. A report by them clarifies, “The magazine is just using a photo of Pitt holding a baby to make you think it’s this supposed “secret” kid.

Initially, it seems like there’s actual proof of a secret kid, but then the article changes its story and just brings up some supposed flings Brad Pitt had in the ’90s. Then there’s the attempt to pass off Shiloh as photographic evidence of this other child.”

