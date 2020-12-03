Actor Warren Berlinger, who featured in the Broadway and film versions of Blue Denim, is no more. The actor, who was also part of the original stage production of Neil Simon’s Come Blow Your Horn, passed away at the age of 83.

Advertisement

Born on August 31, 1937, in Brooklyn, Warren was in part of the original 1946 Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun. He also featured in The Happy Time, Take a Giant Step, Moss Hart’s Anniversary Waltz and 1978’s A Broadway Musical.

Advertisement

Warren Berlinger’s daughter, Elizabeth told The Hollywood Reporter that the senior Broadway and film actor breath his last on Wednesday at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California.

Talking about Warren Berlinger’s career, the actor starred alongside his future wife, Betty Lou Keim, in a 1955 Broadway titled A Roomful of Roses. He received the Theatre World award in 1958 for Blue Denim co-starring Carol Lynley. The play centred on teenagers and abortion.

Warren Berlinger is also known for his role as Buddy Baker on Broadway’s Come Blow Your Horn in 1961. Actor Joel Gray later replaced him in the show. He also featured in other plays like Jack Lemmon’s The Wackiest Ship in the Army (1960), Because They’re Young (1960), Patty Duke’s Billie (1965), Elvis Presley’s Spinout (1966) and Thunder Alley (1967).

About his career on television, Warren played Joey Bishop’s kid brother in the first season of The Joey Bishop Show (1961-62). He was also a regular on the short-lived ’70s series A Touch of Grace, Bracken’s World and Operation Petticoat.

Warren appeared in several films including Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye (1973), The Girl Most Likely to… (1973), Lepke (1975), The Shaggy D.A. (1976), The World According to Garp (1982), Ten Little Indians (1989), Hero (1992) and That Thing You Do! (1996).

Warren Berlinger married to Betty Lou Keim in 1960 and was with her until her death in January 2010. The couple was blessed with four children – Lisa, David, Edward and Elizabeth, eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Rest in peace Warren Berlinger

Must Read: Mad Max Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Passes Away At 73

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube