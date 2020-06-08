BlackLivesMatter: Sophie Turner Gives A Befitting Reply On Being Criticized For Her Decision To Protest

Games Of Thrones Fame Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas recently joined the protest at Northern California’s Mammoth Lake, to showcase their support to Black Lives Matter movement. Following which the actress shared a couple of pictures and a video from there.

In the first picture, one gets to see protestors lying on the grass with their hands back. Recreating the similar position of George Floyd in which he was choked to death by an on-duty police officer at Minneapolis. The second picture has Sophie Turner holding a placard with a strong message that read, ‘White Silence Is Violence’.

There’s no denying the very fact that celebs are often criticized by some people for no reason. In most cases, celebs choose to ignore and pay no heed, as it’s impossible to please all at once. But here in Sophie Turner’s case, the actress was criticized by one of her followers following her decision to protest.

The follower had a question that read, “I mean they’ve been arrested and charge with murder so there is justice soooo can we have peace now?”

Sophie Turner chose not to stay mum or ignore the question, and in return had a strong befitting reply for that follower. It won’t be wrong to say that her reply was also a powerful message for everyone.

Sophie Turner wrote, “This Isn’t just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Travyon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

Though Sophie Turner deleted the post, the screenshots are still visible online on many of her fan pages.

